Mayor Laurie Boucher says Skatepark is an example of a Partnership that will benefit the Entire Area

Yesterday’s official ground breaking for the All Wheels Skatepark in Antigonish marked the latest in a long line of steps.

The Antigonish Skatepark Association, the town and county of Antigonish as well as StFX hosted the event. Antigonish Town and County Councils and the Antigonish Skate Park Association partnered in a land lease agreement with StFX University for the property.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said a lot of people put in a lot of time and effort to bring the park from the idea stage to a reality.

Boucher called it an example of partnerships benefitting the whole area. She said having the town, county, university and skateboard association working together for a common goal is exciting.