Mayor Pleased Cleanup Efforts from Recent Flooding in Antigonish

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the cleanup of recent flooding went well.

A spike in temperatures led to recent flooding in the town, with areas experiencing flooding included parts of Braemore Avenue, the end of Court Street, St. Andrew’s Street, Whidden’s Trailer Park, and the currently closed Creighton Lane, which includes the parking lot behind Main Street.

Boucher said the cleanup efforts were helped by the fact there were no cars in the parking lot when the cleaning started. She said last year’s flooding was much worse in part because of how quickly it happened.

When asked if there was anything the town could do to prevent flooding in the high risk areas, Boucher said the town’s engineering staff looked into the matter for years, adding experts say the more mitigation put in place will divert water somewhere else.