McCarron says Paqtnkek Interchange Project Is Critically Important

With the official opening of the Paqtnkek Interchange Project taking place on Tuesday,

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron called it a great step forward for the municipality.

In the 60s, the government expropriated around 200 hectares of land on the south of Paqtnkek to construct the Trans Canada Highway. The new project allows access to roads to the south of the community that were severed when the highway came through.

McCarron said the project helps right a wrong, calling it critically important, adding council looks forward to working with Paqtnkek. The warden also pointed to the coming Bayside Travel Centre, a commercial development near the interchange, adding the project will benefit residents in Paq’tnkek and the county.

The warden said it is important for the county to make sure to continue to build relationships with Paq’tnkek.