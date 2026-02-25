McCulloch House in Pictou among Museum Sites in Nova Scotia to be Closed by the Province

A local property has been caught up in museum closures announced by the Nova Scotia Government. An additional nine were announced this week following the release of the budget. Three others are also set to close, bringing the total to 12.

Among the latest to be closed is the McCulloch House in Pictou.

In a statement from the Nova Scotia Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage Department, it says Nova Scotia has more provincial museum sites than any other province. There are 28 sites with more than 240 buildings, and the department says the system has grown complex and increasingly difficult to maintain. As a result the province says it needs to adapt and focus efforts on where it will make the most difference. Attendance at the 12 sites has remained low with some only drawing 1,000 visitors a year.

No formal dates for the closures of the 12 sites have been announced. Provincial officials say it will engage with local communities on options for future use of the buildings.