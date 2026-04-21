McCulloch House Museum in Pictou to Re-Open in June

The McCulloch House Museum in Pictou will be open this season after all.

The future of the McCulloch House and Genealogy Centre was in double after the province announced its closure in February, along with 11 other museums across Nova Scotia.

On its Facebook page, McCulloch House announced it will open in June. It goes on to say the Pictou County Genealogy and Heritage Society received sizeable support including a grant from the province’s Community Museum Assistance Program as well as other other significant contributions.