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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

McCulloch House Museum in Pictou to Re-Open in June

Apr 21, 2026 | Local News

The McCulloch House Museum in Pictou will be open this season after all.

The future of the McCulloch House and Genealogy Centre was in double after the province announced its closure in February, along with 11 other museums across Nova Scotia.

McCulloch House

On its Facebook page, McCulloch House announced it will open in June. It goes on to say the Pictou County Genealogy and Heritage Society received sizeable support including a grant from the province’s Community Museum Assistance Program as well as other other significant contributions.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year