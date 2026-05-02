McKenna Family and St. FX University team up to Announce a $40 million Scholarship Program

The McKenna family and STFX University announced a $40 million scholarship program, with the family contributing $2 million per year for 10 years, while STFX contributes the same. The university stated this is the largest single private philanthropic contribution to the Antigonish school.

Former New Brunswick Premier Frank McKenna says when fully implemented these will be the largest scholarships in Canada.

McKenna said there are several reasons why he wanted to be a part of this scholarship program, noting the university was a big part of his life. He met his wife at STFX, then three children went there, followed by five grandchildren. McKenna said he is a massive fan of what STFX has done in terms of social activism and creating a climate for vigorous debate, adding the family became very committed to the university and wanted to repay STFX for how good it has been to the family.