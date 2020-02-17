Listen Live

Medal of Bravery Awarded to four Nova Scotians, including Two Area Residents

Premier Tim Houston awarded the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery to four people in a ceremony Wednesday.  Scott Buchanan of Baddeck, Adam Lefort of Grand Étang, Talbot Boyer of Dartmouth, and Robert McGregor of Economy were the recipients.

The medal is awarded to Nova Scotians who have risked their lives protecting the lives or property of others.

Premier Tim Houston and Tom Steele, Chair of the Medal of Bravery Advisory Committee present Scott Buchanan (center) the Medal of Bravery. (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

 

On February 17, 2020, Buchanan saved two people who fell through ice at a waterfall near Baddeck.  Buchanan jumped through the hole in the ice into the water 2.1 metres below and shielded the individuals from the force of the current, holding on to them for 20 minutes while waiting for help to arrive.

Premier Tim Houston and Tom Steele, Chair of the Medal of Bravery Advisory Committee, present Adam Lefort (center) the Medal of Bravery (Communications Nova Scotia photo)

On June 22, 2021, Lefort was tubing down the Margaree River when a woman fell out of her tube and became trapped in deep water, unable to swim. Lefort dove into the water, brought the woman to the surface and held on to her until help arrived.


