Meeting on Green New Deal Set for Antigonish Tonight

A meeting looking at the Green New Deal is set for tonight at the People’s Place Library.

Organizers are looking for public input on the plan. Chad Brazier, one of the people behind the meeting, says the Green New Deal could involve such initiatives as ending government subsidies for fossil fuels, using those subsidies for the mass installation of renewable energy and a national housing strategy, as well as building human capitol and a society people want to see for the future.

Around 150 similar meets are taking place across Canada.

The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m.