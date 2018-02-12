Meeting Planned for Antigonish to Discuss Proposed Changes in Education in the Province

rethought. Grant Frost will be in the Antigonish area next week to discuss the effects that Dr. Avis Glaze’s report will have on the students of the Strait Regional School Board. A former educator and current education commentator thinks that a report recommending the dissolving of the province’s school boards needs to be seriouslyrethought. Grant Frost will be in the Antigonish area next week to discuss the effects that Dr. Avis Glaze’s report will have on the students of the Strait Regional School Board.

When asked to grade the Glaze report, Frost says it has so many errors that it should not be taken seriously. He also thinks that many of the recommendations made to help student success will hurt the education system as a whole:

Frost will take part in a public meeting on January 20th to discuss the upcoming changes to the education system. The Antigonish MLA, along with the Education Minister both declined invites to the event.