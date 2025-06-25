Megan’s Place Playground hosts soft opening ahead of grand opening July 31

The Town of Westville and Westville Recreation hosted a soft opening for the Megan’s Place Playground on Monday at Acadia Park.

Last summer, the federal and provincial governments announced funding for the inclusive and accessible facility, named after former Westville Town Councillor Megan Bragg, who passed away in 2023. She had asked that any donations in her memory go toward the town’s efforts to create an inclusive recreation space.

Premier Tim Houston previously announced a provincial investment of $150,000 in this project through the Municipal Capital Growth Program, and the Town of Westville is making both cash and in-kind contributions. The total cost of the project is $480,000 as of right now, with the remaining funding coming from fundraising and other partners, including $125,000 from the federal government.

Melanie Dash, recreation and active living coordinator for the Town of Westville, said the playground features accessible playground equipment, noting they are waiting on contractor availability to finalize and begin an accessible washroom project at Acadia park.

Dash called the facility community changing, noting a colleague stated it will become a reason families will move to Westville.

The official grand opening is set for July 31, at 2 p.m. Dash thanked the supporters and donors for the project, as well as Dirt Road Contracting for the work itself.