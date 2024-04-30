Melinda MacKenzie is running for the NDP in upcoming Pictou-West by-election

Local educator and Pictou Town Councillor Melinda MacKenzie is running for the NDP in the upcoming Pictou-West by-election.

MacKenzie kicked off her campaign over the weekend and said having been a councillor for the Town of Pictou for the last three-and-a-half years, she learned a lot about the concerns of residents, as well as the various levels of government and how they work. MacKenzie said she sees Claudia Chender as strong leader for the NDP.

She described herself as passionate about working with people and problem solving.

The Pictou West by-election is set for Tuesday, May 21, 2024.