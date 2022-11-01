Members of Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs and Pictou County Scotians named among the NSJHL’s Three Stars of the Week

Several local players have been named as the Three Stars of the Week in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League following some explosive high scoring games.

The league’s First Star is Will Fitzsimmons of the Antigonish Junior B Bulldogs, with three goals and four assists in two high scoring wins.

There’s a tie for the 2nd Star, an honour shared by Sam Grant of the Bulldogs and Matt Carson of the Pictou County Scotians. Grant had four goals and two assist, while Carson had 2 goals and 4 assists in his team’s split with the Membertou Junior Miners.

There’s also a tie for the 3rd Star; Will Mierau of the Bulldogs with two goals and two assists in two victories for Antigonish and Ben Fraser of the Brookfield Elks, who set up 3 goals in their one goal win over Sackville