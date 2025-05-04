Members of St. FX Faculty receive Research and Teaching Awards at Spring Convocation

Several members of St. FX faculty received awards for outstanding research and teaching at the university at the school’s Spring Convocation.

Dr. Arlinda Ruco of the Interdisciplinary Health Program, was presented with two honours; the President’s Research Award and the Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award. Ruco, a member of faculty since August, 2022 has received more than $1.9 million in research funding. Her current work on colorectal cancer disparities will for the first time allow performance indicators from the Nova Scotia’s provincial screening program to be published. She is the author of 32 peer-reviewed publications and a leader in the cancer screening and prevention field.

Dr. Richard Scrosati of the Department of Biology has received the University Research Award. His two decades of research have led to over 100 peer-reviewed publications. He is an expert in organisms that inhabit the intertidal areas of Nova Scotia’s rocky coastlines and similar environments worldwide.

Receiving the Outstanding Faculty Teaching Award is Dr. Geniece Hallett-Tapley of the Department of Chemistry. Her students have said they appreciate her efforts, her patience, her frank discussions with them about striking a good work-life balance and the hours spent mentoring them.