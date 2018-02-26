Members of the Cape Breton West Islanders and Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets win awards, named All-Stars

Some local players in the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League picked up major awards and all-star honours over the weekend.

Stephen Fox of the Cape Breton West Islanders captured two honours; Most Valuable Player and Leading Scorer for the Regular Season. Cape Breton West’s Kyle MacDonald was named coach of the Year.

Four local players were honoured as league all-stars. Goalie Andrew MacLeod of the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets, Defenceman Matthew MacKay of Cape Breton West and Forward Calum MacPherson of Cape Breton West were named to the first all-star team.

Defenceman Jack Morris of Cape Breton West was picked for the second all-star team.