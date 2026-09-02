Members of the Gaelic College Foundation Raise Questions about College’s Governance

More than 100 members of the Gaelic College Foundation are raising questions about the institution’s governance.

The Foundation members in a release, say requests have been made for a special meeting to determine how many seats are vacant on the college’s Board of Governors. The questions were raised following the August resignation of Executive Governor Joanne MacIntyre. So far, no notice of a special meeting was issued.

Foundation members say former Chair Todd Higgins, who has been listed as a Governor on the College’s web site, resigned last November, while Lisa MacDougall’s name was removed from the website last week.

Members say that apparently leaves Keith Bain, who was appointed to the Board last November, as apparently the only person acting as a Governor.

The College has announced four board members selected through the Board’s nominating committee will stand for election on September 8th. Foundation members have put forward seven nominees of their own for election. Foundation members say with no functioning Board apparent, it’s unclear what properly constituted Board authorized a nominating committee or the nomination process.