Memorial to be Held Tuesday at St. FX for victims of a Synagogue Shooting in Pittsburgh

St. FX University is hosting a memorial to honour the eleven people who died in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh. The memorial will be held on Tuesday, on the one month anniversary of the shooting. One of those who will be speaking at the memorial is St. FX student Madison Kendall. Kendall says she will speak of her own life as a member of Jewish faith and how this event has impacted her.
The event is being organized by a service learning group that is going to the Auchwitz Concentration Camp in Poland during the winter study break. The memorial will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Schwartz Auditorium