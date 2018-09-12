Men’s March in Respect for Women in Antigonish set for This Weekend

The 2018 Men’s march in Respect for Women is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday in Antigonish.

This is the eighth year in a row for the event, which is organized by the Knights of Columbus. Those taking part are asked to meet in Chisholm Park, from where they will walk to Columbus Field. While it is called a men’s march, all are welcome to take part.

Harry Daemen, one of the organizers, said the event is as relevant now as it was when it began. Daemen also said the event used to be held in May but was changed to September to include StFX students.

There will also be a by-donation bbq to follow, which will benefit the Naomi Society’s victim support fund.