Mental Health Survey for the Province Launched

WellNS, a small group of researchers between Nova Scotia Health and Cape Breton University, built a comprehensive mental health survey for the province.

Jenna MacQueen, a research manager with WellNS, said people can find the survey at wellnssurvey.ca

MacQueen said people can fill a survey out for themselves and then there may be some questions about children in the household, with MacQueen noting a lot of the current data doesn’t cover those under the age of 15.

After the survey wraps up next week, on November 5, MacQueen said they will build a report to share with policy makers and service providers, and make sure the findings are available to the public. At the end of the survey, there is an option to enter to win a prize.