Mental Health Week Helps Remove Stigma Around Mental Illness

It’s the 67th year for Canadian Mental Health Week, which runs from May 7-13.

Jean MacQueen, Health Promotion Advisor with Mental Health and Addictions, Cape Breton, Antigonish and Guysborough area, says the idea behind the event is to help remove the stigma surrounding mental illness. She says one of the things that helps reduce such stigma is talking about what mental illness and addiction disorders really are, noting there is a lot of misinformation out there about both topics. She called the week a time for people to reach out and get the help they need.

The theme for this year is Get Loud about what mental health really is.

The MIND-BODY-SPIRIT Project is hosting the 2018 Strait-Richmond area seniors conference on May 12 in Louisdale, N.S. as a way to rally awareness during Mental Health Week (May 7-13, 2018).