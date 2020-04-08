Messy Mix of Snow, then Rain expected Thursday Night into Friday

It looks like we will have a messy start to the long weekend. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement indicating Nova Scotia will be very windy and wet with even some snow Thursday night into Friday. Maximum wind gusts will be the range of 70 kilometres an hour, near 90 along the coast.

Rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 millmetres are expected, with higher amounts possible in some areas. Snowfall amounts will be around 5 centimetres in northern Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton, with 10 centimetres or more over higher terrain.

The disturbance is expected to begin as snow Thursday evening changing to rain Friday morning. However the snow will persist until mid-day Friday over Cape Breton. Conditions are expected to improve late in the day.