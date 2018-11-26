Messy Weather Expected this Week in the Province

Environment Canada says a pair of low pressure systems will give some messy weather to the province this week.

The national weather forecaster has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying the first low will give rain and strong easterly winds across Nova Scotia and Tuesday with snow likely over northern portions of the province. Rain and snow will end or taper to showers or flurries by Wednesday morning. The precipitation is forecast to redevelop late Wednesday or Wednesday night as the second low approaches. The second system is expected to intensify and give strong northeasterly winds, rain and/or snow to the province Wednesday night and Thursday.

Warnings may be issued for wind, rain or snow. There is still some uncertainty of the timing and strength of the second weather system.