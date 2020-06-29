Michael MacDonald becomes an assistant Coach with the Cape Breton West Islanders

The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Eastlink Under-18 Major Hockey League

have a new assistant coach. The Islanders say former player Michael MacDonald has accepted the position and will be joining Head Coach Nick MacNeil and current assistant coach Kyle Gillies as a member of the team’s coaching staff next season.

MacDonald played two seasons for the Islanders from 2006 to 2008. MacDonald then moved back to Alberta, playing four seasons with the Wetaskiwin Icemen of the Alberta Capital Junior League. He then played the past eight seasons with the Devon Barons of the Alberta North Central Senior Hockey League. During his time with the Barons, MacDonald also was an assistant coach with the Wetaskiwin Ice Kings when they won the Alberta Midget AA Championship.