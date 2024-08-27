Michael MacEachern seeks District 4 Seat on Antigonish County Council

Michael MacEachern is running for the District 4 seat in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

MacEachern served on the Planning and Advisory Committee of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, worked as chair of the board of the Antigonish Visitor Information Centre, and contributed to Coastal Nova Scotia and the Antigonish Tourism Association, as an active board member

He volunteered for events like the Special Olympics, the 55+ Games, Antigonish Street Fair, Canada Day, the annual Christmas Parade, and others. As a founding member and CEO of the Arts House, he guided it through the pandemic and co-organized the Art Fairs for eight years.

MacEachern stated he believes in economic growth through tourism and supporting local small businesses.