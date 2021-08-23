Michelle Thompson prepares for Transition to New Role as Antigonish MLA

For Michelle Thompson, the transition from successful political candidate to Antigonish MLA is

moving very quickly. Thompson won the seat in last Tuesday’s provincial election. With the announcement on Friday that the new PC government will assume power on August 31st, that means a lot of work ahead over the next couple of weeks for Thompson, including setting up a new constituency office, transitioning any files from the previous MLA, and reaching out to municipal councils in her district.

Thompson says she’s excited by the health care platform of the incoming government, hoping her experience will be helpful.

Thompson says making the transition to MLA is both humbling and exciting. Thompson says she’s very grateful the people in the riding of Antigonish have put their faith in her. Thompson says there is a lot to learn, but she is up for the challenge and anxious to get started.