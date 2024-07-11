Listen Live

Michelle Thompson To Run for the PC’s in the Provincial Riding of Antigonish

Jul 11, 2024 | Local News

Michelle Thompson will be the Progressive Conservative candidate in Antigonish in the next provincial general election.

First elected in 2021, Thompson worked as a registered nurse and long-term care administrator prior to running.

 Michelle Thompson

Thompson said no matter what she does in public office, there is nothing more important to her than securing important investments for the people of Antigonish as their MLA, adding there’s still more work to do, and that’s why she is standing as a candidate in the next election.

Thompson is a key member of Premier Tim Houston’s cabinet, serving as Minister of Health and Wellness.


