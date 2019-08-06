Mi’kmaq Culture shared at Cape Breton Highlands National Park

Culture to life in Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Bernard, who is a Parks Canada team member has been sharing stories and traditions to visitors. This is her third season. A former chief of the Wagmatcook First Nation, Mary-Louise Bernard is bringing Mi’kmawCulture to life in Cape Breton Highlands National Park. Bernard, who is a Parks Canada team member has been sharing stories and traditions to visitors. This is her third season.

Bernard says her latest program is the story of the Little People of the Forest.

Bernard offers this program on Saturday evening at 8:30 in the teepee in the lower campground.

Other programs coordinated by Bernard at the park include a smudging ceremony, a Mi’kmaw game called Waltes, learning how maple syrup was discovered and how Grandmother Moon watches over the waters of the earth