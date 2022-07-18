Mi’kmaw Language Act Proclaimed

Legislation to recognize Mi’kmaw as Nova Scotia’s first language was proclaimed Sunday by the

province and affirmed by the Mi’kmaq during a ceremony in Potlotek First Nation.

Mi’kmaw Chiefs signed a resolution to affirm and uphold the provincial legislation on behalf of their communities. In a statement the Grand Chief of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, Norman Sylliboy says he’s pleased the government is working to ensure the Mi’kmaw language thrives and flourishes for future generations.

The Mi’kmaw Language Act will take effect on October First, Treaty Day. Government officials say the act will support efforts to protect and revitalize the language and will ensure meaningful access to Indigenous language and culture. The legislation was passed by the legislature in April.