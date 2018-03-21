Mild Winter Helps Antigonish County Council’s Bottom Line

With the end of the fiscal year in sight, Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said the county could be left with a small surplus for the current year.

Most funding applications for the new year are in and being looked at, MacCarron said, adding there are more application this year than they’ve had in the past.

McCarron said this year’s light snowfall has helped put the county into a surplus position. He added council’s goal is to have the budget set by the May’s regular monthly meeting.