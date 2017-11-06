Military exercise underway in Cape Breton

Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force will participate in Exercise NIHILO SAPPER. Over the next 2 weeks, you may notice an increased military presence throughout Cape Breton Island. That’s because approximately 500 personnel from theCanadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force will participate in Exercise NIHILO SAPPER.

Participants will complete community driven infrastructure upgrade projects, trail construction and remediation projects, and two bridge construction projects. One of the training exercises takes place in the Cape Breton Highlands national park, where military engineers will need to build a bridge on the Warren Lake Trail in collaboration with Parks Canada.

The exercise provides hands-on technical training to regular and reserve force military engineers serving in Atlantic Canada and ensures they are ready to deploy on Canadian Armed Forces operations on short notice