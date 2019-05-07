Miller Eliminated from Master Chef Canada, But Will Participate in Redemption Challenge

Havre Boucher’s Jenny Miller has been eliminated from the popular CTV television culinary

competition series Master Chef Canada. However, Miller has a chance to get back in the hunt. Miller and Alyssa LeBlanc of Tusket were both eliminated in last night’s episode. However, Miller and LeBlanc were informed by the judges they could return to the kitchen next week for a special Redemption Challenge, and a chance to earn back their apron in a series of challenges that puts their knife skills to the test. There will be three Pressure Tests featuring three culinary blades. The home cook that impresses the judges enough will reclaim their white apron and rejoin the competition.