Mining Engineering Endowment established at Dalhousie University in tribute of John “Nova” Chisholm

Family and friends of the late John “Nova” Chisholm of Antigonish have come together to lend support to the Mining Engineering Program at Dalhousie University.

They have contributed one million dollars to establish an endowment.

The Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Dalhousie, Josh Leon says proceeds from the endowment will be used to support student experience.

The building that houses the Mining Engineering Program is being renamed the John W. Chisholm Mining Centre. Leon says the renaming of the building is a recognition of the contributions Chisholm’s company, Nova Construction have made to the program over the years.