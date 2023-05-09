Minke Whale Beaches in Antigonish County

An investigation is underway into the beaching of a Minke whale in the Malignant Cove area of

Antigonish County.

The executive director of the Marine Animal Response Society, Tonya Wimmer, says it received a report of the beaching of a whale on May 4th.

Wimmer says the cause of death of the 26 foot whale hasn’t been determined. Wimmer says the whale was in very good condition, and she had some food in her stomach, which means she had been feeding in the area.

Wimmer says the society has been alerted of the beaching of smaller whale in Pictou County, on an island near Melmerby Beach. Society officials haven’t made it to the site of the Pictou County beaching as of yet.