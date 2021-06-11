Tim Horton's Antigonish
Missing cat

Missing; a 9 month old orange and white cat in Maryvale, last seen around the Maryvale Church. She’s about 7 lbs and has a short, bent tail. (corkscrew tail) She answers to the name Daisy. If you see her, please call 902-863-4553.