Missing cat

Missing; a 9 month old orange and white cat in Maryvale, last seen around the Maryvale Church. She’s about 7 lbs and has a short, bent tail. (corkscrew tail) She answers to the name Daisy. If you see her, please call 902-863-4553.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Missing; a 9 month old orange and white cat in Maryvale, last seen around the Maryvale Church. She's about 7 lbs and has a short, bent tail. (corkscrew tail) She answers to the name Daisy. If you see her, please call 902-863-4553.
DRIVERS NOTE: Tractor trailer in the ditch near 4157 Dunmore Road. Road is closed until the vehicle can be towed out (approx. 2 hours). Motorists should use Blacksmith Road as an alternate route.
Province Identifies 15 new cases of COVID-195:15 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has 15 new cases of COVID-19. The province is also reporting 31 recoveries. There are 12 new cases in Central Zone. Seven are close contacts of previously reported cases; three are related to travel and two are under investigation. Three new infections are in Eastern Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported […]
Stanfest Launching New Book and at Home Concerts this Summer9:22 am | Read Full Article
Organizers of Stanfest, the annual music festival usually held in late July in Canso, found a way to keep the music and memories going. With covid 19 forcing the cancellation of the festival earlier this year, organizers have decided to launch a book The Power of Song: 25 Years of Stanfest and hold a series […]
University Varsity Sports to return in the Fall9:13 am | Read Full Article
Atlantic University Sport is announcing a return to sport in the fall 2021. Following the cancellation of 2020-21 regular season competition and championships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference intends to pursue a full season in 2021-22. Regular season competition and any exhibition play will begin in the month of September with AUS football, […]