Missing dogs

Missing: Two male golden doodles dogs, lost in the Malignant Cove / Arisaig / Georgeville area. They weigh about 75lbs each. Both are white and very friendly. Any sightings or information please call Adrian @ 902-863-4247.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Buses 107 (driven by Boyd MacDonald) and 226 (driven by Glen MacKay) serving Thorburn Consolidated, may be approximately 20 minutes late delivering some students home this afternoon.
Late Buses: 471, Guysborough, Ronnie Vaux, Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy, 30 min late
134, Inverness, Jody Ingraham-Phillips, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre / Academy, 60 min late
151, Inverness, Matthew Morrison, Inverness Education Centre / Academy, 45 min late
St. FX Students and Employers Network for “Connect @ X”9:46 am | Read Full Article
It’s an opportunity for St. FX University students to network with employers. The event, to be held Thursday night from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Bloomfield Centre’s MacKay Room is called “Connect @ X”. One of the organizers of the event is 4th year St. FX Business Student Kelsey Bowman. She says there will be […]
Northern Pulp Issues Layoff Notices to Salaried Employees8:50 am | Read Full Article
Officials with the Northern Pulp mill say they have started issuing layoff notices to salaried employees. The company is taking the measure after the province decided not to extend the deadline for the closure of the Boat Harbour treatment facility. The wind down of operations began earlier this month. The company says the majority of […]
X-Men Soccer Graduate Liam Elbourne honoured as a U Sports T...9:34 am | Read Full Article
Eight of Canada’s top Academic All-Canadians from the 2018-2019 season, including St. FX X- Men Soccer graduate Liam Elbourne were honoured in Ottawa Wednesday morning. The eight recipients, two from each conference, were recognized at a ceremony at Rideau Hall, the official residence of the Governor General. The Governor General’s Academic All-Canadian Commendation was founded […]