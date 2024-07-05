Missing Hikers in Antigonish County Found

Antigonish County District RCMP say searchers found two missing hikers in the Browns Mountain area of James River.

On Thursday afternoon, just after 12 p-m, 56-year-old Dan Fraser of Frankfort, Ontario went hiking with a family member. While hiking, the family member was injured, and Fraser left to find help.

The pair was reported missing when they didn’t return as expected.

The injured family member was found by Antigonish Ground Search and Rescue Thursday night with assistance from the RCMP. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Fraser was located this morning with additional help from Pictou Ground Search and Rescue, the RCMP Emergency Response team and the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables Air Services.