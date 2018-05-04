Missing man in Inverness located

Inverness RCMP say a 25-year-old man has been located and is safe. Brad Gregory MacArthur was last seen Monday morning at 6 a.m. leaving a home in Inverness. Police issued an appeal on his whereabout to the public, asking area residents to contact them or Crime Stoppers if they had seen him.

This afternoon, RCMP issued a brief statement that MacArthur had been located and thanked the public for their help and by sharing information via social media.