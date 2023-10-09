RCMP say the woman that was reported missing from Port Hawkesbury has been reported safe. Police were alerted of her disappearance on Sunday.
RCMP thanks the public for their assistance and posts on social media.
Someone found a little orange cat in the Shoppers Drug Mart parking lot in Antigonish last night. Call 902-870-5052 if she’s yours.
The Public Health Mobile Unit travels to communities across Nova Scotia offering COVID-19 PCR and rapid tests with or without an appointment. Find all upcoming clinics: https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU.
Due to a collision, Hwy. 102, northbound, at exit 13A, in #Millbrook, is currently closed. Traffic is being diverted to Hwy. 2 via exit 12 in #Brookfield #ColchesterCounty. This road closure only affects the northbound lanes. Road is expected to be closed for one hour.
The search has been suspended for a missing Port Hawkesbury man. Derek Kruger was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen at a gas station in Antigonish on September 29th. Ground Search and Rescue Teams have been searching for Kruger in the Greenfield, Colchester County area where his red Mazda Miata was located on […]
LOCAL SPORTS AUS: At St. FX Stadium, the X-Men football team cruised to their sixth consecutive win with a dominating 42-9 victory over Acadia. QB Silas Fagnan went 17-23 for 350 yards and three touchdowns, while Malcolm Bussey gained 136 yards on 28 carries, including one for a touchdown. STFX player of the game receiver […]