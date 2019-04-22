MLA Allan MacMaster Pleased with Recommended Changes to his Riding by Electoral Boundaries Commision

Following recommendations from the province’s electoral boundaries commission recommending Port Hawkesbury rejoining the Inverness constituency, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster is welcoming residents back to the riding.

The commission recommends a House of Assembly with 55 seats, up from the present 51, with

the restoration of the Acadian electoral districts of Richmond, Argyle, and Clare, and the African Nova Scotian riding of Preston, as well as two additional seats for the Halifax Regional Municipality. The changes would see the riding of Cape Breton-Richmond become Richmond and see Port Hawkesbury and Meat Cove join Inverness.

In terms of the number of people, MacMaster said adding those areas is a big change for Inverness. The recommendations won’t be voted on in the legislature until the fall.

While voter turnout seems to be in a pattern of shrinking, MacMaster said Inverness features some of the highest turnout in the province. He hopes that will remain with the proposed change in the boundaries.