Mobile Wireless Hotspot Program Returns to Province, Available Locally through Community Libraries

A popular pilot program at local libraries where patrons can borrow a mobile wireless hotspot to connect to the internet is returning.

This portable hard drive, about the size of a cell phone, is an option to residents who can’t access the internet because it is not available in their area, or who can’t afford it. The hotspots work anywhere in the province where a cellular signal is available.

The pilot, which began in 2023 was put on hold after one year while a new data provider was found.

Community Technology Manager with the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library Melanie Pauls says during the pilot in 2023, users were happy with the service.

The hotspots are available to be borrowed from libraries across the province outside HRM, where similar programs are available.

To reserve a mobile wireless hotspot, you can a place a hold through your library’s on-line catalogue, or visit your local branch.