Models for Mental Health Fundraiser coming to Pictou County

An event that helps raise funds for Mental Health services in Pictou County is coming up this weekend. The fourth annual Models for mental Health fundraiser aims to raise money for the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, with all money staying in Pictou County.

Co-Chair for the event, Lily DeYoung says that the event has a great deal of community support, and will even feature locals for the fashion show:

The event will feature live entertainment and a silent auction as well as a special spoken word reading by well known, local poet, Sheree Fitch. President for the Provincial Mental Health foundation, and Pictou County native Starr Dobson will emcee. The event happens from 1-3 on November 5th.