Models for Mental Health in Pictou County planned for this Weekend

The fourth annual Models for Mental Health fund-raiser is coming up this weekend in Pictou County. It aims to raise funds for Mental Health services in Pictou, with all money staying in the County.

Co-Chair Shawna Coleman says that the event, which is highlighted by a fashion show, has a large amount of community support. Coleman says that the fundraiser helps people within the area:

The event takes place November 5 from 1:00-3:00pm at Summer Street Industries, and you’re encouraged to buy tickets in advance. Many local groups will be lending assistance by donating fashion for the models, lending support during the fashion show and by donating items to the silent auction.