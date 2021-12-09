MODG Council Mary Desmond Concerned over Library Board’s Understanding of Diversity and Inclusion

At last night’s regular Municipality of the District of Guysborough council meeting, District 2 Councillor Mary Desmond –representing the African Nova Scotian communities of Lincolnville, Sunnyville, Upper Big Tracadie –delivered a report on the most recent Eastern Counties Regional Library Board meeting, of which she is a member, that voiced concerns about the board’s understanding of diversity and inclusion.

Desmond told the council that when she told the ECRL board that she didn’t feel it was inclusive or welcoming to her and asked that the board take part in equality, diversity and inclusivity training; the reaction of the board chair Shirley McNamara was explosive.

A motion was put to council, which passed unanimously, to send a letter to the ECRL Board, and the Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage—the department responsible for library funding – to make all aware of the ECRL situation which MODG Warden Pitts described as a ‘racist issue’ when he spoke to the media when council adjourned Wednesday night.