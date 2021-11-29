MODG District 7 Councillor Rickey McLaren Dies

A well-known municipal leader and businessman has died.

Rickey McLaren, who represented District 7 on District of Guysborough Municipal Council died on Friday. He was 73 years old. McLaren has been a member of Council since 2012. A statement from the municipality of the District of Guysborough says McLaren was passionate about his role as a Councillor and always wanted the best for all residents of MODG. Warden Vernon Pitts says McLaren’s presence on Council will be missed.

Prior to municipal politics, McLaren operated two businesses, McLaren Pulpwood Contracting and Rick’s Place.