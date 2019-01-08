Molnar and Marchand named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The StFX Athletes of the Week are in.

X-Women hockey goaltender Carley Molnar was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week.

Molnar posted 17 saves in Friday’s 2-0 shutout victory over UNB. It marked her fifth shutout victory of the season as she improved to an 8-5-0 record. Carley is currently second overall in the AUS in save percentage (.944), win percentage (.615) and goals against average (1.17).

X-Men hockey goaltender Chase Marchand is the StFX Male Athlete of the Week. Marchand was

solid in the X-Men net in a close 1-0 loss to Dalhousie Friday night that saw them score in the final minute of play. Marchand had 22 saves on the night and was named the game’s third star. With a 6-8-0 record in AUS play to date, Marchand currently has a .909 save percentage and .276 goals against average.