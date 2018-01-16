Molnar, Needham named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week both hail from the sport of hockey.

The Female Athlete of the Week is X-Women goaltender Carley Molnar, stopping 16 shots for St. FX in 2-0 shutout of Dalhousie

in Halifax on Sunday. It was her third shutout of the season. She’s currently second in the AUS in save percentage and goals against average

for the first place X-Women.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men forward Matt Needham. He was the player of the game for the X-Men in their 5-2 victory over the UPEI Panthers, scoring two goals and adding an assist. He also played a strong game in a 2-1 shootout loss to UNB on Saturday night.