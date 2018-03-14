Molnar, Rawling named Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from Hockey and Track and Field.

The female athlete of the week is X-Women Goaltender Carley Molnar, with a strong playoff series against the Saint Mary’s Huskies. In Game 3 Tuesday night, where she was named Player of the game, with 27 saves in a 1-0 loss to the Huskies.

The male athlete of the week, is Track and Field runner Angus Rawling, a gold medalist in the 3,000 metres at the U Sports National

Championship in Windsor, Ontario over the weekend. He’s the first St. FX track and field athlete to win a national gold medal.