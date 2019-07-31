Monday’s Downpour results in Washouts on Some Local Roads

Following the release of a video showing a private road off Cloverville Road collapsing due to Monday’s extreme downpour, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal released a list of roads in the area under their purview which experienced issues.

Tareq Hadhad of Peace By Chocolate posted the video shortly after workers left the company factory in the county. Marla MacInnis, media relations advisor with DITR, stated the road is private and not under the umbrella of the government.

An email from DITR stated there were washouts on the shoulder of Cloverville Road, one on Route 337 at the intersection of Cemetery Road, another at the intersection of Route 337 and Seabright Road and some washouts on Marl Road. The email also stated repairs are underway and will continue for the next few days, noting none of roads were impassable.