Monica Foster Appointed St. FX Vice President of Finance and Administration

St. FX University announced the appointment of Monica Foster as the school`s Vice President of Finance and Administration, effective August 29th.

Foster comes to the university from the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) where she

served as Vice President, College Services and Chief Financial Officer for the past 12 years. She has 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience with NSCC and was a key part of their transformation. Over her career, she has led all financial and operational areas of a large, complex, multi-unionized organization. She has experience building relationships across numerous diverse stakeholder groups, including students, staff, Board of Governors, and government officials.

Prior to her career at NSCC, Foster worked at TD and the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia and achieved her CMA designation in 1996. She was recognized as a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Nova Scotia in 2021. A graduate of StFX in 1990 with a Bachelor of Business Administration, She was also active in many societies during her time on campus.