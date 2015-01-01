Monsignor Hugh MacPherson Knights of Columbus Launches its Annual Toy Drive Plus

The Monsignor Hugh MacPherson Knights of Columbus Toy Drive Plus is underway, after kicking off on Monday.

Organizers are set up at the Antigonish Market Square and are able to accept donations of cash, gift cards, or cheques weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Clarence DeYoung, toy drive plus coordinator, said their gift card program received a positive response over the last few years, noting it gives parents the chance to purchase what their kids need.

DeYoung said every cent raised goes to children. He said last year they raised in the vicinity of $40,000, noting donors have been phenomenally supportive