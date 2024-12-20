Monsignor Hugh MacPherson Knights of Columbus Toy Drive Plus Winding Down

An annual Christmas Toy Drive in Antigonish Town and County is winding down.

For the past month, the Monsignor Hugh MacPherson Knights of Columbus Toy Drive Plus has been accepting donations at Market Square. The donations have been used to provide gift cards to families in need at Christmas.

One of the organizers of the Toy Drive, Clarence DeYoung, says the generosity of the local community has been tremendous.

DeYoung says the number of families it is helping this year is up slightly, but the donations received will cover the increased demand.

DeYoung says volunteers will remain on duty until Christmas Eve to ensure every child has a smile on Christmas morning.